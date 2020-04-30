Noor Mukadam murder case: Court sentences Zahir Jaffer to death

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday has sentenced convict Zahir Jaffer to death in Noor Mukadam murder case.



While announcing the verdict that was reserved on February 22, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani also sentenced co-accused Jameel and Jan Muhammad to ten years each in jail and acquitted all others, including Zahir’s parents and Therapy Works employees.

After the hearing, Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam, who is a retired diplomat, hailed the judgment of the court and said that an exemplary punishment has been given to the primary accused.



He also called the verdict as a victory of justice and court.

Case History

On July 2021, 27-year-old Noor was found murdered at Zahir’s residence located in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4. A first information report (FIR) under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was lodged against Zahir Jaffer on the complaint of the girl’s father.



Following the FIR, Zahir was arrested however, on July 24, 2021, his parents and household staff were also taken into custody over allegations of hiding the evidence.

Later, Zahir Jaffer confessed to killing Noor Mukadam and a DNA report confirmed she was raped. The accused told that she was betraying him, adding, "I stopped her after knowing about her betrayal but she denied which made me angry."

Zahir gave several reasons for the murder in his statement during investigation. As per the video obtained by the police regarding torture on the victim, it was seen that Noor ran from the balcony of the house towards the security guard’s cabin and locked herself in at 4:30 pm.



Zahir Jaffer followed Noor and took her out of the cabin. The guards in the street kept watching and did nothing to stop him from assaulting the girl.