Pakistan reports 1,455 coronavirus cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 18 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,505,328. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,114 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,455 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,480 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,048 in Sindh 6,228 in KP, 1,009 in Islamabad, 786 in Azad Kashmir, 374 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 565,975 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 500,092 in Punjab, 215,588 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,107 in Islamabad, 42,825 in Azad Kashmir, 35,309 in Balochistan and 11,432 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,258,701 coronavirus tests and 42,396 in the last 24 hours. 1,412,429 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,220 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 3.4 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 124,309,711 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 510,878 in last 24 hours. 96,218,183 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 389,409 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 209,438,557 with 922,218 in the last 24 hours.