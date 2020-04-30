LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman requested Chaudhary brothers to support the agenda of PDM.

The PDM Chief called on Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday.

After meeting with Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached the house of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for a meeting where Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi welcomed them.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Shafi Hussain and Maulana Asad Mahmood, son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman inquired about the well-being of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. The meeting also discussed the no-confidence motion. During the meeting, Chaudhry brothers asked for two more days to make a final decision and said that so far, eleven members have been contacted with the National Assembly, they will also be taken into confidence, the party will also consult and give a final plan of action in a day or two.

On the occasion, Fazlur Rehman went on to say that the promises made by the opposition leadership will be fulfilled. The PDM Chief requested the Chaudhry brothers to support the PDM’s opposition strategy.

The PML-Q leader went on to say that PDM has heated up the political forefront all across the country, in response to which Fazlur Rehman said that the movement would reach a logical conclusion.