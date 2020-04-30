Opposition leadership asks party members to sign no-confidence motion

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the issue of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan by the United Opposition, the opposition parties started getting their members to sign it.

According to sources, the opposition leadership had been preparing a motion signed by its members in the National Assembly. They also claimed to have the support of government officials. The support of 24 government officials was claimed.

It was further revealed that the opposition parties have 162 members of their own, while 10 more votes were needed to make the no-confidence motion a success.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has claimed the support of 16 government officials, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) claimed six and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has claimed two.

