Court throws out Naudero Power Plant reference against Raja Perveiz Ashraf, others

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday threw out the Naudero Power Plant reference against former Prime Minister Raja Perveiz Ashraf, former federal secretary Shahid Rafi and former managing director of the Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) Tahir Basharat Cheema.



During the hearing, the court has announced the verdict reserved on the acquittal pleas of the accused.



A total of 10 people were nominated in the reference.



It is to be mentioned here that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was accused of misusing his authority during his tenure as power minister for approval of increasing down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 per cent, amounting to about Rs22 billion.