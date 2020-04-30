PMD, NDMA predict heavy snowfall in Murree

Additional traffic police personnel have been deployed for the convenience of tourists.

MURREE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) predicted heavy snowfall in Murree from tonight till February 25, Friday.

Additional traffic police personnel have been deployed for the convenience of tourists. During the snowfall, not more than 8,000 vehicles will be allowed to enter on the orders of the district administration. Murree has a parking capacity of about 3500 vehicles.

According to the statement, pickets have been set up at toll plazas and entrances of Murree for distribution of special checking and awareness pamphlets. Only mechanically fit vehicles and licensed drivers will be allowed to enter Murree.

Tourists visiting Murree should choose a trip keeping in mind the severity of the weather and the rush situation. Keep extra warm clothes and food items in the car in case of severe cold. Tourists must have a complete toolkit in their car in case of an emergency.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi said that tourists should follow the given travel instructions to make the journey safe and comfortable. During the trip call on helpline 0519269200 or 03097770598 in case of any problematic situation.

