Nationwide internet service again affected

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday announced that internet service across the country has been affected due to malfunction in submarine cable system.



According to details, there are reports of cable cutting in the sea due to which internet service has been affected. A cable was cut in the Trans World submarine cable system which may lead to a reduction in internet services.

Spokesperson Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that the cable had been cut at a distance of about 400 km off the coast of Pakistan. It should be noted that last month also there was a breakdown in the submarine cable SMW4 in Pakistan.



He said that the cable had been cut at a distance of about 400 km off the coast of Pakistan. It should be noted that last month also there was a breakdown in the submarine cable SMW4 in Pakistan.

A PTA spokesman said that there have been reports of malfunction in the Trans World submarine cable system since 6 pm on Monday and internet service has been disrupted due to disconnection of internet cable in the sea 400 km away from Pakistan.



He mentioned that the disruption of international bandwidth has disrupted internet service for TransWorld subscribers and alternative arrangements are being worked out to minimize disruption to consortium internet services.



The PTA representative stated that efforts were being made by the Consortium to ascertain the location of the damaged internet cable at sea so that the internet service could be fully restored by removing the fault as soon as possible.

