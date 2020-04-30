Bar associations reject PECA amendment ordinance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Bar associations on Tuesday rejected Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment ordinance.



According to the details, the PECA ordinance and Election Act has been challenged. The bar associations claimed that the amendment is just an agenda to silence those who believe in freedom of expression. The government is using such tactics to cover up its failures.

According to the notification, the bar associations said that the government should make counter policies to avoid spreading the fake news.

On the other hand, Sindh High Court Bar Association has passed a resolution condemning the amendment in Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016.

The resolution mentioned that the PECA Amendment Ordinance was issued in the dark of night. The President and the Law Minister negated the opinion of Parliament through ordinances.

The PECA Amendment Ordinance is another criminal act of the Ministry of Law. The ordinance is a manifestation of the dictatorship, it stated.

Earlier on February 20, President Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi had signed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill and Election Act Amendment Ordinance (EAAO).

According to details, the PECA Amendment Act includes the definition of a person, which includes a person, a company, an association, an institution or an authority, while the amendment bill increases the imprisonment for attacking the identity of any person from 3 to 5 years.

As per the ordinance, the aggrieved party, who will be the representative or guardian of the complainant, has been declared a felony and the offense is non-bailable.

It is pertinent to mention here that the amendment bill states that the trial court will decide the case within six months and will submit the details of the case to the High Court every month.

The ordinance states that federal and provincial governments and officials will be asked to remove obstacles. The Chief Justice of each High Court will nominate a judge and officers for these cases.

Under the EAAO, the members of all assemblies, senates and local governments will be able to speak during the election campaign, and any public office holder and elected representative will be able to visit the constituency.