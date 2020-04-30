Will make decisions keeping in view political reputation: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) and Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that his party will make decisions keeping in view its political reputation.

According to details, Federal Minister Saifran Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and MNA Sahibzada Amir Sultan called on the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly in the Speaker s Chamber.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to the mutual interest including current political situation of the country were discussed.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that he will do whatever is right in the interest of the country. PML-Q is playing its integral role in public service inside and outside the parliament.

Meanwhile, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and MNA Sahibzada Amir Sultan also inquired about the well-being of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Mehboob Sultan went on to say that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi s tenure as Chief Minister was the golden age of the province in which the people were prosperous, which is why the people are still remembering this period of development in good words.