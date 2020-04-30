PM Imran summons key meeting to discuss economic situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday has summoned a key meeting to discuss ongoing economic situation in the country.

Sources told that the session will be attended by the economic experts and federal ministers including Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Minister for Planning and Development and Reforms Asad Umar.



The participants of the meeting will review inflation situation, international market and economic growth. They will also be briefed over industrial and agricultural targets.