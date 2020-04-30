PECA Amendment Bill challenged in IHC, LHC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Tuesday has challenged Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to details, the plaintiff said that the Constitution allows everyone to speak freely.



Media is being closed in the tenure of incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as unannounced restrictions were imposed on the journalists, the plea stated.

On the other hand, the PECA amendment bill was also challenged in LHC. The applicant adopted the stance that PECA bill was approved to silence the voices of media personnel.



The government wants to fulfill its nefarious aims by bringing this ordinance, the claimant stated.



The petitioner further added that issuing presidential ordinance in the presence of Parliament is illegal.