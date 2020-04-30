Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that now it is time for Imran Khan to panic.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that fake news ordinance is another way to suppress the truth.

While talking to media persons, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that now it is time for Imran Khan to panic.

Talking about no confidence motion, the former prime minister said that instead of becoming part of a failed setup, one should go to masses and get elected.

Shahid Khaqan also lambasted Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and said that instead of leaving gracefully, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal will continue to work on the post till the last day.

He also asked Chairman NAB as well as former accountability advisor Shahzad Akbar to declare their assets.

The PML-N leader said that President is state official but the incumbent office holder is working as a daily wager and now efforts are being made to suppress media.