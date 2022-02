LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill on Tuesday has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to details, the plaintiff adopted the stance that PECA bill was approved to silence the voices of media personnel. The government wants to fulfill its nefarious aims by bringing this ordinance, the claimant stated.

The petitioner further added that issuing presidential ordinance in the presence of Parliament is illegal.