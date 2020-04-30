World Scout Day: Imran Khan launches spring tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2022 in Islamabad today (Tuesday) on the occasion of World Scout Day.



Following planting 1.4 billion trees under ten billion tree Tsunami program, a target of planting five hundred and forty million trees has been set for the spring tree plantation campaign.



Seven hundred and fifty thousand scouts of Pakistan Boy Scouts Association will also participate in this drive to achieve the target.