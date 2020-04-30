Bilawal rejects PECA, Election Act ordinance

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has rejected the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and Election Act Amendment Ordinance (EAAO).

He said that the implementation of the controversial Amendment Ordinance is a failed attempt by Imran Khan to cover up his incompetence. The country s constitution gives every citizen the right to form and express their opinion on government performance.

Bilawal added that amendments to the PECA and the Election Act are tantamount to depriving citizens of their basic rights. Freedom of expression and the press are being imprisoned under the guise of preventing false news. PM himself is the biggest leader of fake news mafia in Pakistan.

PPP chairman said that his party will oppose the PECA and amendments to the Election Act at every forum. The government should stop suppressing freedom of expression and journalism; the controversial ordinance should be withdrawn immediately.