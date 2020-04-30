Australian Defence Chief, CJCSC discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Australian Chief of Defence Forces General Angus J. Campbell called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Matters of bilateral professional interest with particular reference to global and regional security environment and cooperation between the two Armed Forces were discussed during the meeting.

Later 11th Round of Pakistan - Australia, Defence and Security Talks and 8th Round of 1.5 Track Security Dialogue were held.

The Pakistan side was headed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee whereas the Australian side was headed by Chief of Defence Forces Australia.

Both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Australian Defence Forces in the fields of mutual exchange, training programs, joint exercises and other Defence related activities. The two sides reiterated the resolve to further strengthen and enhance security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

It is pertinent to mention that defence and security talks were instituted in 2006 and have since been held regularly in Pakistan and Australia on alternate basis. Under the framework of this forum, the defence relations between the two countries are progressively expanding with greater substance.

The Australian dignitaries remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability especially for peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, General Angus J. Campbell, was presented “Guard of Honour” by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.