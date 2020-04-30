Swiss Ambassador meets Speaker PA, agrees to enhance cooperation in tourism

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Benedict de Cerjat on Monday met the Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while in the meeting the two countries agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in tourism and other fields.

Matters related to economic, trade and mutual interests were also discussed in the meeting with the Speaker of Punjab Assembly in Assembly Chamber.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that, “There is a need to establish links between the two countries institutions of higher education, especially in the fields of medicine, clinical science, psychology, economics and management.”

He added that numerous opportunities are available to work on hydropower projects in Pakistan. Water and hydropower projects were being developed to improve the water situation in the country and increase the proportion of hydroelectricity in the national grid. Work has been underway on ten hydropower dams.

“Pakistan values its relations with Switzerland. Cooperation with Switzerland should be enhanced, especially in all areas of education, health, trade and investment,” said Pervaiz Elahi.

Ambassador of Switzerland Benedict de Cerjat stated that, “Pakistan is a beautiful country and posting here is a wonderful experience of my career.” Later, the Swiss Ambassador also visited the Punjab Assembly.

