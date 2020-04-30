ECP meets AG to discuss code of conduct

The ordinance will be issued after reviewing all legal aspects, says AG.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The legal team of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday met Attorney General (AG) Khalid Jawed Khan to discuss changes in the code of conduct.

According to sources, legal team of the Election Commission headed by the Secretary Election Commission called on the Attorney General on the matter of issuing ordinance to change the code of conduct by the government. While no progress could be made in the team of Election Commission and Attorney General.

It was further added that a meeting of the Election Commission will be held again tomorrow regarding the Ordinance of the Code of Conduct and the future course of action will be decided in the meeting.

During the meeting, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said that the ordinance will be issued after reviewing all legal aspects.

Election Commission decides to approach Attorney General

Pertaining to the matters on change in code of conduct, the Election Commission decided to approach Attorney General.

According to the sources, a high level consultative meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner in which the government ordinance was reviewed while the legal team gave a briefing on various legal aspects of the ordinance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has amended the election code of conduct through an ordinance to allow members of parliament to campaign.

