NADRA officials file case against son of PTI Leader Ghulam Abbas

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – A case has been registered against Ahsan Abbas, son of Former Provincial Minister and PTI leader Ghulam Abbas.

According to police, the case was registered in Phlora Police Station for interfering in governmental affairs and making threats on the phone. The case has been registered by plaintiff Abid. Ahsan Abbas went to the NADRA office and vandalized it. He also slapped the NARDA officer.

As per the FIR lodged by NADRA officials, incident took place when the identity card of a supporter was being made while five persons including Ahsan Abbas, son of the provincial minister and Shaukat Mitla have been nominated.

