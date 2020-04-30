Country to experience cold, dry weather during next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with gusty winds (light snow over hills) is expected in north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during evening/night.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore eleven, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar twelve, Quetta and Muzaffarabd six, Gilgit and Murree three degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu,Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula, one degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus nine and Shopian zero degree centigrade.