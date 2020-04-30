Road accidents in Dunyapur, Muridke claim five lives

DUNYAPUR/MURIDKE (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed in separate road accidents in Dunyapur and Muridke on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Makhdoom Aali area near Dunyapur where a truck collided with a motorcycle, killing three persons on the spot. The eye-witnesses said that the accident was caused due to over-speeding. The dead bodies were shifted to hospital.

The second accident occurred at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Muridke where speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing two real sisters on the spot while their brother sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital.

