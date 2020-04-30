Media Joint Action Committee rejects PECA Amendment Ordinance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The media Joint Action Committee comprising APNS, CPNE, PFUJ, PBA and AEMEND, issued a statement on Sunday in which it out rightly rejected the draconian amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA), stating that it is a blatant move to stifle media independence, freedom of speech and dissenting voices.

The statement further said that all media bodies will take any and all legal actions to challenge any attempt to curb media’s independence and its right to raise voice against any step to curb freedom of expression as guaranteed in the constitution.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) will, if needed, oppose any and all such moves with full might of its constituent bodies and individual members.

The statement further said that it is evident that the government is adamant to push through its ill-conceived and draconian agenda through various prudential ordinances. All media bodies stand united to defend freedom of expression and people’s right to information.

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday signed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill.

According to details, the PECA Amendment Act includes the definition of a person, which includes a person, a company, an association, an institution or an authority, while the amendment bill increases the imprisonment for attacking the identity of any person from 3 to 5 years.

As per the ordinance, the aggrieved party, who will be the representative or guardian of the complainant, has been declared a felony and the offense is non-bail able.

It is pertinent to mention here that the amendment bill states that the trial court will decide the case within six months and will submit the details of the case to the High Court every month.

The ordinance states that federal and provincial governments and officials will be asked to remove obstacles. The Chief Justice of each High Court will nominate a judge and officers for these cases.

