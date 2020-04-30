Two terrorists arrested in CTD operation in Peshawar

Two hand grenades, two pistols and a large number of bullets were recovered from terrorists.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday conducted an operation based on a tip off in Peshawar and arrested two terrorists, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists belonged to a banned outfit. The CTD personnel also recovered two hand grenades, two pistols and a large number of bullets from the possession of arrested terrorists.

The spokesperson further said that a case has been registered against the terrorists and inquiry is underway.

