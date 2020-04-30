Stray dogs injure seven persons of a family in Jampur

JAMPUR (Dunya News) – At least seven persons of the same family were attacked and injured by stray dogs in Jampur, a city in the Rajanpur District of Punjab, on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The injured persons, including children, have been shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan. It is pertinent to mention here that stray dogs have injured at least 10 parsons in the area during the last 24 hours.

The residents said that stray dogs had been roaming in the area for some time and had bitten many people in the past. They added the people had lodged several complaints regarding dog attacks but the district health department had turned deaf ears to their requests.

