45 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 45 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Sunday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,274 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,396,895 people were screened for the virus till February 20 (Sunday) out of which 45 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 209 active coronavirus cases in the province while 34,692 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 373 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Sunday was recorded at 11.69 percent in the province.

