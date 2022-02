Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital.

BANNU (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and four other sustained injuries in a road accident in Bannu on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Bannu-Dera Ismail Khan Road where a car hit a roadside tree due to over-speeding, killing two persons on the spot and injuring four others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.