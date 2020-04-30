Corrupt elements have united against PM: Hammad Azhar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister Hammad Azhar on Sunday said that corrupt elements have united against the Prime Minister.

While addressing a gathering in Lahore Hammad Azhar stated that, “People all over the world unite against corruption. Public could recognize the faces of thieves and robbers,” adding that, “Corrupt people have gathered against an honest person.”

The Federal Minister further said that people trust Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. People like Imran Khan’s true and hard working personality.

“Global inflation will end soon. While the reason for the increase in electricity prices was the debts of previous governments,” said Hammad Azhar.

