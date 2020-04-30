PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The process of submitting nomination papers of candidates in the second phase of local body elections has come to an end in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from February 21, 2022 to February 23, 2022. The decisions on objections filed over delimitations in Balochistan will be declared on March 9 and the list will be published on March 10, 2022.

The objections to delimitation of local bodies in Sindh can be submitted to the office of Regional Election Commissioners at divisional level by March 4. While the objections to the delimitation of local bodies in Punjab can be submitted to the offices of Divisional Election Commissioners in the respective districts till February 25.

