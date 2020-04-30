Shehbaz Sharif reacts to expected increase in electricity prices

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Shehbaz Sharif stated that after the increase of petrol prices now people are being burdened with an increase of more than Rs. 6 in electricity prices as well.

While reacting on the matter of expected increase in electricity prices after the increase in the prices of petroleum products the PMLN Leader said that, “Due to the immense increase in the prices of petrol, the price of every product including flour, sugar and fares have also increased,” adding that, “People have not accepted the most expensive Prime Minister. Instead of collecting more public criticism Imran Khan better leave.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that, “The government legislates in the interest of the IMF, but does not even a bit for the relief of the people. Imran Khan can manage to provide relief of ministries to the allies but no relief for the public. During the seventh month of the current financial year, the crude oil and oil import bill have reached a high record of 11.7 billion dollars. The sharp increase of 125% in energy imports is a cause for concern.”

He further said that, “Government could point out only the increase in the world market, but could not see the shortage of products and the upset business community. The people seem helpless and the rulers have been in denial. For the last four and a half years, the government has been making excuses and money but no relief have been given to people. After the increase of petrol prices now people are being burdened with an increase of more than Rs. 6 in electricity prices as well.”

“The government has neither the intention nor the capacity to provide relief to the people. Public could get relief only by getting rid of this government,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

