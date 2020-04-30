ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday criticized opposition’s move for no-trust and said that they could not even prove their majority in Senate.



Talking to media in Pind Dadan Khan, the minister expressed that no-trust move will face the failure.



He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow will be a game changer and it will strengthen Pakistan’s relations with Russia.



He said Imran Khan’s voice is powerful and his opinion on Islamophobia and region is heard worldwide.



Responding to a question on local bodies elections in Jhelum, he expressed hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will clean sweep in the coming local bodies elections.