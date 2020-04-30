Cabinet approves ordinance to allow federal ministers to run election campaigns

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The cabinet on Saturday has approved an ordinance to allow the federal ministers and members of the Parliament to run election campaigns.

According to details, Federal Cabinet has decided to make changes in the ordinance’s code of conduct.

It is to be mentioned here that the ministers used to receive show-cause notices from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over participating in the election campaign.

Earlier, all the political parties had expressed concerns over this ECP’s code of conduct