Opposition leaders have nothing to do with issues of nation: CM Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that opposition leaders have nothing to do with the issues of the nation.

In a statement, the CM said the people know that they were the same who destroyed country’s economy in the past.

The rejected elements are worried over the development of the country due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) policies, he stated.

CM Buzdar said the opponents are only busy in scoring their points, adding, they should remember that the suffering people cannot be served by only raising tall claims.