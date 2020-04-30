IHC CJ summons high level meeting on pending tax cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the statement of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry regarding pending tax cases in the courts, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah summoned a high level meeting.

The high-level meeting with Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah will be held on February 22 and a letter has also been sent to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javain Khan to participate in the meeting.

A letter has also been sent to the Chairman Competitive Commission, Chairman OGRA for participation in the meeting. The letters have been sent by the Registrar s Office Islamabad while details of tax cases pending in the High Court have also been sought.

On the other hand, Fawad Ch took to the Twitter and laud the IHC’s decision to hold full court meeting.

“Govt, judiciary along with other institutions stand united for the development and prosperity of the nation,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.