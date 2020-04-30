Allowing Nawaz to travel abroad was biggest mistake, admits PM

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) re-elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to its competency.

Addressing a public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin, the premier criticized the opposition parties and said that he will not call Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman as ‘Maulana’. ‘Diesel’ gathers all the opponents and starts anti-government movement. The opposition parties are afraid of PTI, he added.

Imran Khan admitted that allowing former PM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad was biggest mistake. It’s been 20 years that they are calling each other ‘dacoit’, he stated.

The PM said that two sons of Nawaz Sharif fled the country during PML-N tenure while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi provided his plane for the escape of former finance minister Ishaq Dar. They are pressurizing me for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) just like they took it from ex-president Pervez Musharraf, he revealed.

Imran Khan further told that the judiciary is independent and free in PTI regime. No one can attack Supreme Court (SC) while holding sticks now, he went on to say.

While bashing PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, the premier asked, “Why you are seeking extensions in the cases when you think that you are innocent?” The hearing of corruption references against Sharif family should be held on daily basis, he suggested.



Talking about the increasing inflation in the country, Imran Khan said that he knows that the people are suffering due to hiked prices of basic items. I always try to take timely steps to control the rising inflation. Media should also play role in informing the people about the reasons behind the inflation, he went on to say.

He also termed overseas Pakistanis as an important asset of the country.

PM Imran further said that for the first time, an independent foreign policy was devised. Now, Pakistan doesn’t take dictation from any one, he told.