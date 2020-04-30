Bilawal Bhutto condemns murder of senior journalist Athar Mateen

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday has condemned the murder of senior producer of a private news channel Athar Mateen.



In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto demanded Sindh government to ensure safety of journalists along with each and every citizen of Karachi. The provincial government won’t let anyone to sabotage the peace of the metropolis, he asserted.



The PPP chief further hoped for early arrest of the suspects involved in this crime.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah also denounced the journalists’ murder and ordered the Additional Inspector General (AIG) of police to submit the report and arrest the culprits as soon as possible.



The CM expressed solidarity to the journalists’ community and said that the suspects will soon be arrested.



The reactions came after Athar Mateen was shot dead on trying to save a citizen from a robbery bid in North Nazimabad, area of Karachi.



Two robbers were looting a local when, in an attempt to save the citizen, Athar Mateen hit the robbers with his car.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) central told that the robbers started firing at the producer’s car that resulted in his death.



The SSP further told that the police have sealed the area and investigation teams are busy in collecting evidence from the crime scene.