PM grieved over murder of senior journalist Athar Mateen

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has expressed grief over the murder of senior producer of a private news channel Athar Mateen.

In a statement, the premier said that we stand in solidarity with the bereaved family. He also directed the concerned authorities to take every possible step to arrest the culprits.

The reaction came after Athar Mateen was shot dead on trying to save a citizen from a robbery bid in North Nazimabad, area of Karachi.

Two robbers were looting a local when, in an attempt to save the citizen, Athar Mateen hit the robbers with his car.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) central told that the robbers started firing at the producer’s car that resulted in his death.

The SSP further told that the police have sealed the area and investigation teams are busy in collecting evidence from the crime scene.

