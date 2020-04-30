PM Imran will soon be sent packing: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Friday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will soon be sent packing.



Talking to media in Lahore, the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly said that unfortunately, the premier of Pakistan is liar and incompetent. Now the nation will make Imran Khan accountable for his misdeeds, he added.



Hamza Shahbaz said that only cold-hearted man can increase the prices of petroleum products to record level.

Earlier, Hamza Shahbaz said that such a drastic increase of Rs12/liter in the petroleum prices is nothing but “economic murder” of the people.

He said that petroleum prices have reached a record high of 159 rupees and government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is responsible for this.

Hamza Shahbaz said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan loots the people of our country by hiking petroleum prices after every 15 days. On what agenda are the people of Pakistan being buried under these price hikes, asked the opposition leader.

The PML-N leader further stated that this government has mortgaged the economy of our country to foreign institutions, causing the people to bear the burden.