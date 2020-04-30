Quetta: Medical colleges students end hunger strike, sit-in

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The students of three medical colleges ended their hunger strike and sit-in protest in Quetta on Thursday night after successful negotiations with Balochistan government, Dunya News reported.

Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail Rehman handed over a copy of the letter sent by the Chief Minister Balochistan to the Health Secretary to the students. The Commissioner also visited the hospital and offered juice to five students who were on hunger strike.

It id pertinent to mention here that the male and female students of three new medical colleges, in Khuzdar, Turbat and Loralai, were protesting against a decision of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) about taking fresh tests for registration with the PMC for the last three months.

Around 600 students of these colleges had been studying for three years when these medical colleges were made functional, but the Pakistan Medical Commission gave approval to these colleges only a few months ago with the efforts of the provincial government and support of senior army officials of the Quetta Institute of Medical Sciences.

However, the PMC put the condition that these 600 students enroll with the commission after taking a fresh test and only those would be registered who pass the test.

The students who opposed the PMC condition were protesting for the last 77 days and had set up a camp in front of the Quetta Press Club while five students had been on hunger strike for the last eight days.

