QUETTA (Dunya News) – A remote control bomb planted underneath the car of a Traffic Police Sub Inspector was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

According to the spokesperson of CTD, unidentified extremists had planted a remote control bomb underneath the car of traffic police officer with the help of a magnet.

Upon receiving information, the BDS had been called and the device was defused. Afterwards CTD has registered a case against the unknown suspects and started investigation.