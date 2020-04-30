Sardar M. Rind announces sit-in protest outside Balochistan Assembly tomorrow

QUETTA ( Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind announced a sit-in protest outside the Balochistan Assembly tomorrow.

Announcing the message in a video, he mentioned that the participants of the ongoing sit-in at Dhadar will also come with me to the Balochistan Assembly.

The provincial government has failed to arrest the killers of Awan Goth tragedy. I will tell Chief Minister Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo that power is a coming and going matter.

Sardar went on say that the power is needed anyway and I appeal to the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the Awan Goth tragedy.

Later, Balochistan Home Adviser Mir Zia Lango called on Sardar Mohammad Rind and appealed to end the Awan Goth sit-in but Sardar Rind has announced to continue the protest till the killers are arrested in Dhadar.

He added that an important decision regarding the protest will be announced soon keeping in view the difficulties of the people.