Opposition defeated in Senate despite numerical majority

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The opposition on Thursday faced defeat in Senate despite the numerical majority and the government passed three bills.



According to the details, the opposition failed to prove a majority during the legislation. In response, the government managed to get the House to pass three important bills, including two amendments to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance.

The opposition disagree on the bill and said that the government is delegating powers from the federation to the authorities at the behest of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with government members taking the position that the purpose of these bills is to empower the authorities.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Bill was once again introduced by Ali Muhammad Khan in the Upper House and the opposition parties walk out of House. Opposition member Senator Mushtaq also brought an amendment in the bill and said that he could not attend the standing committee meeting, therefore he wanted to amend it. On which the Chairman of the Senate said that you cannot take the amendment now.

Shibli Faraz said that this is against the tradition. When the committee presented its report on the bill, then separate amendment is not appropriate. Let this bill be passed.

Yousaf Raza said the government should assure that the amendment of the opposition member will be considered later. To which Shibli Faraz replied that we assure that we will see his bill later. He requested that Senator Mushtaq should be given the chance to speak in the house.



Senator Mushtaq Ahmad went on to say that the bill, introduced by the government at the behest of the IMF, is tantamount to abolishing the role of parliament. Expressing his views on the OGRA amendment Bill, Shibli Faraz said that these people distort the facts. Regulatory authorities have been made domestic slaves. Regulatory authorities should not be under the control of the government.

Neither the IMF nor the Council of Common Interests has anything to do with this bill. Through this bill we want to empower the regulatory authority. We have never empowered the regulatory authorities. It defines RLNG. We are handing over the powers to the authorities instead of retaining them, he added.