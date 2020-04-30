President confers 'Hilal-e-Pakistan' to Bill Gates

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred the Award of ‘Hilal-e-Pakistan’ on Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates in recognition of his support for poverty alleviation and health care.

A Special Investiture Ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad today (Thursday) which was attended by federal ministers, senior officials and members of Diplomatic Corps.

Earlier in the day, American business tycoon and Microsoft owner Bill Gates arrived in Pakistan on a day-long official visit and met Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.



During the meeting, the Microsoft owner was briefed over eradication of polio from the country and other matters.

Later, the premier also arranged luncheon for the American businessman. The luncheon was also attended by federal ministers.

Bill Gates also visited National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) headquarters and participated in the meeting . He was briefed on measures related to the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.