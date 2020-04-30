Hike in petrol prices shameful: Maryam Nawaz

Inflation, lawlessness and terrorism are returning to the country during the tenure of PTI: Maryam

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday has termed the hike in petroleum products prices as shameful.



Talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the PML-N leader said that inflation, lawlessness and terrorism are returning to the country during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has to be made accountable for every single penny as the list of his crimes is vast, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said he (Imran Khan) is the only PM who travels from Bani Gala to PM House on helicopter. The premier has done nothing except misusing government expenses to take revenge from his opponents, she alleged.

The PML-N leader revealed that PTI ministers personally attacked her to please their PM. You are not a king of any state that we cannot condemn your acts. If you do something that is not in the interest of the country, you will face criticism, she clarified.

Maryam Nawaz further warned that the opposition parties won’t let the PTI leadership to leave Pakistan.

Earlier, the PML-N vice president took to the Twitter to react to the arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig, stating that the houses of innocent citizens are raided for criticism on PM

“Imran Khan is not someone descended from the sky on whose criticism, the houses of citizens are raided and people put behind the bar,” she wrote on her social media handle.