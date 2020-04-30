Opposition protests against increasing prices of petroleum products in Senate

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The opposition parties on Thursday have staged a protest in Senate against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for increasing prices of petroleum products.



Addressing the session, Leader of Opposition Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said the prices of petroleum products have gone beyond the reach of the people. He pointed out that increasing prices will further push up inflation.



The opposition parties do not accept the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products and demand immediate debate on it, he added.



Responding to the points of Gillani, Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem said the government has resultantly borne revenue loss of thirty-five billion rupees.



He said the petroleum prices have increased by thirty-five percent in the international market over the last two months due to various factors including the Ukraine situation.



He, however, said that as soon as the prices of petroleum products come down, the benefit will be transferred to the masses.

The Senate was also informed that the government has brought the sales tax on petroleum products to zero and reduced the petroleum development levy in order to pass on to the people the minimum burden of unprecedented rise in the prices of petroleum products in the international market.



Earlier, Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, told the House during question answer hour that all the recruitments in the Ministry of Housing and its attached departments have been made as per the rules and regulations and quota.