Govt taking steps to improve consular services at Pakistan Missions Abroad: FM Qureshi

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday has said that the government is taking steps to improve consular services at Pakistan Missions Abroad as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing Pakistani community in Dubai, he reiterated the government’s resolve to provide all possible facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said verification of power of attorney for overseas Pakistanis has been digitized. He said hindrances in obtaining succession certificate have been removed.

The minister said Roshan Digital Account scheme and Naya Pakistan Certificate scheme have been widely welcomed by overseas Pakistanis.

He said the incumbent government is also committed to give overseas Pakistanis right to vote which will have long-lasting impact.