PM launches Scholarship Complaint Portal for students

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched Scholarship Complaint Portal on Thursday for students across the country.



Addressing the ceremony, the premier said the complaints of students were ignored in the past and that they faced immense problems in pursuing their degrees.



The main purpose of this portal is to resolve the issues of the students on immediate basis. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has brought advanced programs to address the complaints of the citizens, he told.

The prime minister emphasized on exploiting revolution in information technology for progress of the country.



A panel of academics will monitor the portal and new subjects and disciplines will be added for scholarships as per market demand, he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood said the government has increased the number of scholarships for post graduate and undergraduate students, which is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

He said the government has established twenty-eight new universities and allocated 123 billion rupees for higher education.

The minister said the government s initiative of Single National Curriculum will prove to be a milestone in national building.



It is pertinent to mention that government is spending more than 28 billion rupees on scholarships for the education of deserving and talented students. Currently 2.6 million students, including 72 percent women, are benefiting from these scholarships.

This portal will be linked to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal and the Prime Minister’s Office will oversee timely redressal of the grievances.