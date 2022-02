An accident took place on Thursday between a dumper and a mini-van at Saddar Mall Road area in Pindi

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An accident took place on Thursday between a dumper and a mini-van at Saddar Mall Road area in Rawalpindi.

As per details, the accident claimed two lives and left one person gravely injured.

According to the police, the dead bodies and the injured person have been shifted to the District Head Quarter (DHQ) hospital for medical treatment.

The security personnel have cleared the road for traffic.