ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday has said that opposition is criticizing the government over increasing petroleum prices.



In a statement, the minister said that the government is forced to hike the petrol cost as the oil has reached 95 dollars from 60 dollars in international market.

The important aspect of any criticism is that you should provide some alternative way to sort out the problem, he added.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said the corrupt opposition leadership would fail in their attempt for no-trust motion as they were going to land in jail for their loot and plunder of the national wealth.

They could bring a no-confidence motion if they managed to save themselves from the corruption cases, but he did not foresee any such move as they would be in jail before taking the misadventure, he said while addressing the post-cabinet meeting media briefing.

Fawad said the opposition had made 13 abortive attempts in the past to oust the democratically elected government, and their current bid would meet the same fate.