Bill Gates arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – American business tycoon and Microsoft owner Bill Gates has arrived in Pakistan on a day-long official visit today (Thursday).

Sources told that during his brief visit, Bill Gates will meet Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, President Dr. Arif Alvi, and other senior officials.



The Microsoft owner will also visit coronavirus hospital in Chak Shahzad and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) headquarters.



Gates will be briefed on measures related to the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic and polio in Pakistan.

