Bilawal Bhutto reaches Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Lahore on Wednesday to mobilise party workers regarding February 27 long march, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto is also scheduled to address Lahore High Court (LHC) bar today (Thursday). He will leave for Islamabad after a few days stay in Lahore. Bilawal Bhutto is also scheduled to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in coming days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal is holding public meetings and party conventions in different cities across the country to mobilize masses for PPP long march against the government which will start from Karachi on February 27.

